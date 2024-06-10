CS inspects MLA quarters construction works in Amaravati

Guntur: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad visited State capital Amaravati and examined the buildings under construction for quarters for IAS and IPS officers, MLAs, APNGOs, and High Court Buildings Complex on Sunday. This happened in the backdrop of N Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as Chief Minister on June 12 and his government giving top priority for the capital construction.

He also examined the pylon which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the YSRCP government came to power, they stopped construction works of MLAs quarters, buildings for IAS, IPS officers’ quarters and NGO quarters in Amaravati.

The CS assured that he will solve the problems of the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of capital Amaravati. The officials used 83 JCBs and removed the bushes and started cleaning the Seed Access Roads in Amravati and have also taken up repairs to the roads.

CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav explained the progress of the development works in Amravati. APCRDA engineering officials were also present.