Curbs on Chaturthi fete as per Centre's guidelines: Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada: Strongly rebutting the charges of the State BJP leaders who are politicising the government's decision on restricting the celebrations of festivals, Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu said that the restrictions were imposed only as per the Union Home Secretary directives due to Covid.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the restrictions were only on the public celebrations keeping the possible Covid third wave in view and there is no necessity to politicise the issue.

In order to avoid mass gatherings, the State government had postponed the events like YSR Achievement awards, Teacher's Day celebrations and even celebrated the 75th Independence Day without allowing public participation in the State function, he recalled.

The MLA clarified that the restrictions were part of the preventive measures keeping public safety in view during the pandemic hours and suggested celebrating at home.

He criticised the BJP leaders for not speaking up on vaccines, Covid testing or those issues that actually benefit people. BJP leader Somu Veerraju has been intentionally politicising the issue to mislead people and create disputes among them, the MLA said.