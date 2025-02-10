Customs 5K Run, walkathon on Feb 12

Vijayawada; The Customs Commissionerate, (Preventive), Vijayawada would be organising a 5K Run and Walkathon on February 12 to create awareness on healthy lifestyle and the role played by Customs in facilitating global trade.

All the employees of Central Government Departments in Vijayawada are participating in the event which will start at Dr BR Ambedkar Statue here at 6:00 AM.

The Run is organised for different categories to accommodate various age groups.

This event will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, making it even more meaningful, said Sadu Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner, Customs, Vijayawada.

Speaking to media on Sunday, he said this initiative is being taken by Customs, Vijayawada, on the occasion of International Customs Day-2025 making it a wonderful opportunity to come together, embrace a healthy lifestyle and celebrate a significant milestone. On Sunday, Sadu Narasimha Reddy and other officials released a poster on the 5K Run and Walkathon to be held on February 12.