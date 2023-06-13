Dakshin Weaves launches first Pop-in store in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A new entrant into the traditional fashion segment, Dakshin Weaves has launched its first-ever flagship Pop-in store, inside Gowri Silks, Vijayawada.

Kankatala Sarees Chairman and Managing Director Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao, CMR Group Chairperson Mavuri Venkata Ramana and KSR Handlooms Pvt Ltd MD and Founder Kouthavarapu Srinivasa Rao have inaugurated the store here on Monday.

Dakshin Weaves is a brand launched by KSR Handlooms Pvt. Ltd. KSR Handlooms has been in the weaving and manufacturing segment for the past 35 years. It is the first ever brand to move into a shop-in-shop model for South Indian fashion retailing.

KSR Handlooms MD K Srinivasa Rao said that Dakshin Weaves aims to expand its Pop-in store concept to 25 locations across the State in three months and has plans to move to pan India very soon.