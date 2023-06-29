Death of Jr NTR’s fan remains mystery as family raises doubts on video

♦ But parents say video appears to be of different pieces, point out that voice of another person is heard in it

♦ YSRCP leaders dismiss the allegations of TDP chief about foul play, accuse him of trying to derive political mileage from even the tragic death of a youth

Vijayawada: The death of actor Jr NTR’s die-hard fan Shyam remained shrouded in mystery even after police released selfie video of the youth before he died by suicide.

The youth’s family raised doubts about the video. His father Srinivasa Rao said that voice of another person is heard in the video. The video also appears to be into different pieces.

“Police should find out if Shyam spoke those words on his own or somebody made him speak,” he said.

In the video, Shyam was heard saying he cannot do the job, hence ending his life.

Shyam was the son of Srinivasa Rao and Seeta and his full name was Shyam Manikantha Ramprasad. The 21-year-old allegedly hanged himself at his aunt’s residence in Modekurru village in Kothapeta mandal of Konaseema district on June 25.

However, the circumstances under which he was found hanging raised suspicion.

Photographs of Shyam’s body went viral on social media and many netizens and Twitter users pointed out that Shyam’s feet were touching ground and there were no marks around his neck. They doubted the police version that it was a suicide and alleged that somebody murdered him and made it look like suicide and demanded a thorough probe. Hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR has been trending on the microblogging site for the last couple of days.

Locals, who are familiar with the family, said that Shyam was not addicted to ganja. They also said that he was not under depression due to lack of job as there was no pressure from the family.

Shyam’s parents had moved to Tirupati for livelihood a few years ago. After completing Hotel Management, he was searching for job. He went to his aunty’s house in Modukuru village about 15 days ago. On June 25, his aunty went to Tirupati and he was found hanging.

Police shifted the body for postmortem and based on a complaint by Shyam’s grandmother registered a case and took up investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatramana said their investigation shows Shyam ended his life due to personal reasons. He said the youth cut his hands with a blade. Police found a blade and mobile phone in his pocket. He said anyone, who have doubt about the cause of his death, can lodge complaint and police will investigate from that angle.

Shyam was a diehard fan of popular actor Jr NTR. He reportedly attended every event of the actor.

Shyam’s death case took a political turn on Tuesday when TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a thorough investigation.

Local YSRCP leaders rubbished the allegations and said Chandrababu Naidu was trying to draw political mileage from even the tragic death of a youth.

Jr NTR also issued a statement, terming the death of Shyam as very painful. He conveyed his condolences to the family of Shyam. He requested the government to immediately conduct a probe into Shyam’s death.