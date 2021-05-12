Determination and will power are best medicines

Vijayawada: "There is no substitute for nutritious food and mental strength. Determination and will power are the best medicines. That is how I have overcome the novel corona virus," said Rudraraju Bhimajraju, Circle inspector of police, Robertson Pet police station, Machilipatnam, Krishna district.

The 37-year-old Bhimaraju said that the doctors and his senior officers closely monitored his health and mental condition while he was in Machilipatnam hospital and have been telling him that there was nothing to worry. "Follow the instructions, eat well and you will soon be back to work is what they have been telling him. This encouragement made him to bounce back to normalcy in about one weeks' time," he added.

He said that he used to take nutritious diet including milk, eggs, Ragi Java, rice, dry fruits, morning breakfast and some fruits in the hospital. He added that he got very good co-operation from the hospital doctors, staff and the police department. The district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu personally made a video call couple of times and enquired about the health condition," he added.

One should be mentally strong and his friends and family members should encourage them. First they should have positive thinking. He said that many patients admitted in the Government hospitals are recovering and he also appealed to the patients to take nutritious diet and to be free from fear and have self confidence for the recovery from Covid.

Referring to treatment the CI said that he was given six doses of remidiviser injections and other medicine. He said initially he did not have good opinion about government hospital but the way he was treated by all from doctors to all other staff, he said his perception has changed.