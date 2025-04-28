Developing right attitude is key for success: Former CS

Vijayawada: The launch of ‘Life of a Karma Yogi,’ a memoir chronicling the inspiring journey of a distinguished civil servant, was held on Sunday at Siddhartha Auditorium, Moghalrajpuram. The event was organised by the Sarat Chandra IAS Academy and witnessed a gathering of students, faculty, and esteemed dignitaries.

The distinguished speaker for the occasion, M Gopalakrishna, former Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, shared his profound experiences and insights with the audience.

In his address, Gopalakrishna emphasised that the foundation of a successful civil servant lies in developing the right attitude. He highlighted the critical importance of patience, the constant drive for self-excellence, the need to exceed expectations, and the spirit to expand one’s horizons. He urged aspirants to cultivate strong analytical skills, maintain faith in themselves, show unwavering dedication to their duties, and to face challenges with courage. “Practice is the cornerstone of mastery,” he remarked, stressing that continuous practice leads to true excellence.

The memoir ‘Life of a Karma Yogi’ is not just a recounting of a career but serves as a guiding beacon for present and future generations of civil servants, encapsulating invaluable life lessons drawn from Gopalakrishna’s long and illustrious service.

Thota Sarat Chandra, Director of Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of organising interactive programmes with retired IAS officers. He stated that such initiatives help students gain a deeper understanding of India’s administrative and bureaucratic structures. “These interactions not only inspire aspirants but also provide clarity regarding preparation strategies and the lifestyle of civil servants,” he added.

The event concluded on a high note, with students and faculty expressing deep appreciation for the insights shared. The inspirational session by Gopalakrishna left an indelible mark on the participants, igniting their passion and commitment to public service.