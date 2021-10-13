DGP warns leaders against making 'baseless allegations'

Vijayawada: Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang once again made it clear that the drugs seized at Mundra port in Gujarat have no connection with either Vijayawada or Andhra Pradesh. He lamented that some persons were repeatedly levelling false and baseless allegations that the drugs seized in Mundra port in Gujarat have connections to Andhra Pradesh.



Addressing the media at the state police office at Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Sawang said various national agencies like Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Enforcement Directorate made it clear the drugs seized in Mundra port have nothing to do with Andhra Pradesh. He said the Andhra Pradesh police were in contact with various national investigation agencies since the news broke out about the seizure of drugs in Gujarat. Huge quantities of drugs were seized by officials in Mundra port in Gujarat nearly three weeks ago and the consignment was booked to an address of a house located in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada. The investigation agencies could not find any thing at the given address, he said.

The DGP said the police department would serve notices to the people, who level false allegations on drugs seized in Mundra port. He lamented that some persons are tarnishing the image of Andhra Pradesh and the state youth by levelling false allegations about the drugs' connections with Andhra Pradesh. He said the DRI is constantly giving information that the drugs were intended to other place in Delhi and in no way connected to Vijayawada. He said the Andhra Pradesh police immediately swung into action and visited the house in Vijayawada where the drugs consignment was booked.

"I personally made it clear very recently that the drugs seized at Mundra port have no connection either with Vijayawada or Andhra Pradesh. In spite of my statement, some people are making false allegations about the Andhra Pradesh, tarnishing the image of the state," he said.

The DGP advised some leaders to behave responsible while giving statements on important issues. Asked about the police reaction on drugs case and allegations, Sawang said defamation notices were already served to some persons. He also warned that national investigation agencies may question the people who make allegations on drugs linking them to AP.