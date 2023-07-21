Live
Door-to-door survey for voter list revision from today
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation started an exercise for the revision of voters list in the GMC limits. The booth-level officials will go door-to-door and conduct the survey and enrol the eligible voters to include their names in the voters list from July 21 to August 21.
They will delete the names of the deceased, voters who shifted from the Guntur city and accept the applications for change of address for those who shifted the house.
They will replace the new door numbers with the old door numbers and rectify the mistakes in the voters list. The BLOs visit details will be kept in the ward secretariats. For this purpose the GMC officials have already imparted training to the BLOs.
GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri on Thursday conducted a meeting with the leaders of political parties and officials on Special Summary Revision-2024 and sought the cooperation of the political parties and voters to the Electoral Registration Officials and urged the officials to appoint the booth level agent for every polling station.
GMC additional commissioner and West ERO Peddi Roja, AEROs B Srinivasa Rao, Pradeep Kumar, Kotaiah, election cell superintendent Padma, representatives of various political parties were present.