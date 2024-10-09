Drone show in Vijayawada on Oct 22

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation is gearing up to host a spectacular Drone show at Berm Park here on October 22. The state government as part of the efforts to promote drone usage in various fields and to create awareness on drones is organising a Drone Summit on October 22 and 23 at Mangalagiri.

AP Drones Corporation MD and Chairman K Dinesh Kumar informed that the exhibitors will display over 5000 drones and cultural programmes will be organized to mark the event. Over 40 drone manufacturers from across India will take part in the Amaravati Drone Summit.

The participants will exhibit their drones in the lighting. Fireworks were also planned as part of the Drone show. Drones used for civil purposes will be put on display and visitors can watch the mega show joyfully, he added.