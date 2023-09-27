  • Menu
Durga temple earns Rs 2.92 cr from hundi

Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO D Bramaramba supervising the Hundi counting atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday
Highlights

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri received a hundi collection of Rs 2, 92, 28, 842 in 22 days. The average collection per day is Rs 13.28 lakh.

On Monday, the temple authorities conducted hundi counting at Sri Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO D Bramaramba supervised the hundi counting.

Besides, the devotees also offered 740 grams of gold ornaments and 6,950 grams silver ornaments to the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.

Apart from that, the temple has also received Rs 89,193 e-hundi collection. Trust Board member B Madhavi Krishna, Endowments authorities L Satyavathi, C Jayaprakash and One Town police, SPF also supervised the counting.

