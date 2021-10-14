e-tracking system to speed up investigation: SP Siddharth Kaushal

Vijayawada: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said e-tracking system introduced on Wednesday at the camp office in Vijayawada would be very useful to the police to trace the grave and serious offences.

He inaugurated the Grave Economic and Cyber Offence Tracking System (GECOTS) for the speedy investigation of cases in the district. He has taken initiative to impart special training to the IT core teams so that the police are well-equipped to track the grave offences in very effective manner. The district SP with other officials launched the GECOTS (e-tracking system) in Vijayawada.

The GECOTS is linked to the dashboard and helps the SP to get full details of the crimestaken place in the district, investigation stage, pending cases and other details with latest information.

The SP said the cops will have better access on cases related to cheating, cybercrime, grave cases like murders, rape, economic offences, progress of the cases, arrests etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the GECOTS will take the police closer to the people and help them to contain the crimes. He said the district police gives top priority for the speedy investigation of cases with the help of latest technology and available cyber tools.