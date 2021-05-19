Early treatment results in speedy recovery

Vijayawada: Good immunity levels, nutritious diet and treatment will help Covid patients recover fast. They need not fear, said P Sirisha, woman sub-inspector of police, Disha police station, Machilipatnam (Krishna district).



Sirisha was infected with Corona recently during the second wave. She stayed in a hospital near Guntur for a week and successfully recovered. "I have suffered from fever, headache, breathing and stomach problems, due to Covid, but successfully recovered within two weeks'.

The SI did not know how she got Covid. After noticing symptoms, the 28-year-old cop immediately went to her in-laws house in Venigandla village, near Guntur, and joined PHC for treatment. 'My father-in-law and I got Corona at the same time. We both recovered in less than two weeks', she added. Sirisha shared her Covid experience, diet and treatment with The Hans India.

She made it clear thata Covid patients need not fear the infection, while suggesting treatment as early as possible to defeat the virus. Sirisha said "good immunity levels, nutritious food, taking hot water regularly and steam helped me to defeat Covid. "Patients need not be afraid, as it can be defeated easily if they have self- confidence. Co-operation of family members, superiors, colleagues and doctors is very important to overcome Corona".

The woman cop said Krishna Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, the Bandar DSP, the Disha police station CI and others had called her and suggested to be bold and that she would recover.

Sirisha is one of the scores of police personnel, including officials, infected with Covid in the first and second waves in the district. Interestingly, she does not know how she was infected. She noted the symptoms early, applied for medical leave and opted for home isolation ,besides treatment.