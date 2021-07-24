Election of Eluru Municipal Corporation Mayor on July 30

Vijayawada: The State Election Commission on Friday issued notification for conduct of special meeting for the election of Mayor and two Deputy Mayors in Eluru Municipal Corporation on July 30.

The indirect election for the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayors in eleven Municipal Corporations, Vizianagaram, Greater Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Ananthapur Municipal Corporations and Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson in 75 Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats in the State were earlier conducted on March 18.

The government recently made amendments to the Acts governing Urban Local Bodies and Rules issued to provide for the election of second Deputy Mayor in Municipal Corporations and second Vice-Chairperson in Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats.

The government requested the State Election Commission to notify elections for the offices of second Deputy Mayor in the above said 11 Municipal Corporations and second Vice-Chairperson in 75 Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats.

Accordingly, the State Election Commission also issued notifications on Friday for conduct of special meetings for election of the second Deputy Mayor in 11 Municipal Corporations and second Vice-Chairperson in 75 Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats on July 30, according to SEC secretary K Kannababu.