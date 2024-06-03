Eluru: Counting staff asked to report to duty by 6 am

Eluru: District collector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the returning officers to take steps to ensure that the personnel assigned counting duties reach the counting centre by 6 am on June 4.

He reviewed the counting process of election votes at the Collectorate here on Sunday with the returning offices.

He instructed the ROs to identify the staff attending the counting duties from Jangareddygudem, Buttaigudem and other areas of the district, and take steps to bring them to Eluru the day before counting, and provide them with necessary food and accommodation facilities.

Cell phones should not be allowed in the counting hall. Counting staff, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers should prepare check lists on the important points related to their duties and provide them.

The Returning Officers should take steps to ensure that the counting goes smoothly in a calm environment without any tension. After the results of the election, no one is allowed to take victory marches and rallies.

Collector directed the District Fire Officer to take precautionary measures to prevent fire accidents at the counting centre and to look into the arrangement of emergency exits in the counting centres in case of emergency.

District Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, ITDA Project Officer Suryateja, DRO D Pushpamani, Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao, returning officers NSK Khajavali, K Addaiah, M Mukkanti, Bhaskar, Y Bhavanishankari, Deputy Collector K Babji, Collectorate Administrator K Vishveswara Rao and others were present.