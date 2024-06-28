Live
Just In
Eluru: Special action plan made for pension distribution
All arrangements are being made for smooth distribution of pensions in the district
Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi informed Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad that a special action plan is being implemented for the distribution of NTR Bharosa pension in the district.
All arrangements are being made for smooth distribution of pensions.
The CS Neerabh Kumar Prasad reviewed the distribution of NTR Bharosa pension and other issues through video conference with district collectors from AP Secretariat on Thursday.
Collector Vetri Selvi, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju participated in the video conference from Eluru Collectorate on Thursday. Earlier, CS Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that the village and ward secretariat employees should go to the houses of the pensioners and take steps to distribute pension.
About 50 houses should be allocated for each employee for the distribution of pensions.
In addition, only government employees should be used, if necessary. They should make all arrangements for the payment of Rs 7,000 to the pensioners in July, he said.
Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna, Lead Bank District Manager Niladri and others were present.