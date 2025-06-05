Energy-efficient induction stoves to be distributed to Anganwadi centres

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability and women’s welfare, the State government has made all arrangements for distribution of energy-efficient induction cooktops and compatible utensils to 11,400 Anganwadi Centrrs (AWCs) across the State in the first phase. The programme is being conducted to mark the World Environment Day to be celebrated on Thursday.

The initiative, led by the Department of Women and Child Welfare, aligns with the Union Government’s Go Electric campaign and the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), championed by the Ministry of Power, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The State and Central governments are trying to transitioning from LPG to Induction Cooking in the Anganwadi Centres.

Timed to coincide with the World Environment Day, the initiative reinforces the State’s commitment to climate action and clean energy adoption. Implemented in collaboration with EESL - a joint venture of Central public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power - the large scale distribution programme will be launched by Minister for Women, Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare G Sandhya Rani along with public representatives on June 5 in Vijayawada.

They will oversee the distribution of the energy-efficient induction cooktops and compatible utensils to Anganwadi Centres. Plans are underway to extend this initiative to all 55,607 Anganwadi centres across the State. EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor along with top officers including CGM Animesh Mishra are currently overseeing implementation.

Benefits of Transitioning from LPG to Induction Cooking:

Energy Efficiency: Induction cooktops are 30 per cent more efficient than traditional LPG stoves.

Cost Savings: Switching to 1200 W induction stoves is projected to reduce recurring LPG costs, with annual savings estimated at Rs 24 crore.

Environmental Impact: Expected to avoid approximately 28,327 tons of CO₂ emissions per year.

Safety and Health: Eliminates open flames, reducing fire hazards and improving kitchen safety.

Better Working Conditions: Creates cooler, cleaner, and safer environments for Anganwadi workers, especially during hot summers.

Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, Secretary Surya Kumari (Department of Women and Child Welfare), and Director M Venu Gopal Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Khattar for their continued guidance. They also acknowledged the contributions of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, BEE, EESL, and other State Designated Agencies for their collaborative efforts. In Vijayawada, the induction stoves distribution programme will be held at Funtimes Club, Teachers Colony from 11 am to 1 pm on June 5.