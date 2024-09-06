Energy minister extends aid worth Rs 1 cr to flood-hit

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar extended direct assistance of more than Rs 1 crore to victims of recent floods in areas like Vijayawada, Bapatla and Repalle. Responding swiftly to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call to stand by those affected, the minister ensured timely support, distributing essential supplies across several flood-hit regions.

Ravi Kumar’s team from the Addanki constituency distributed over 40,000 food packets and water bottles on the first day alone, targeting areas like Singh Nagar in Vijayawada. Additionally, another 25,000 water bottles were dispatched on the same day to meet the immediate needs of the flood victims.

The relief efforts continued over the following days. On the second day, 60,000 food packets and water bottles were distributed to affected individuals in Rajarajeshwari Pet, Singh Nagar, and various rehabilitation centre in Bapatla district. Special care was provided for children and the elderly, with 15,000 milk packets and 30,000 water bottles being sent to Old Rajarajeshwari Pet in Vijayawada. Similar aid was extended to the flood-stricken villages of Lanka in Bapatla district.

By the fourth day, essential supplies, including milk packets and drinking water bottles, were distributed to the flood-impacted areas of Gollapudi, Singh Nagar, and YSR Colony.

Ravi Kumar, while surveying the flood-affected areas in Bapatla, expressed his commitment to providing continuous support to the victims. He emphasized that the assistance provided so far food, water, and milk was possible through the collective efforts of his team and followers. The minister also urged philanthropists, private organisations, and companies to come forward and contribute to the ongoing relief efforts to help rehabilitate those affected by the floods.