Fire dept services invaluable during disasters: Home minister

Vijayawada: As part of Fire Service Week celebrations, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department conducted a mock drill at Trendset Mall here on Friday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who was the chief guest, stated that the government aims at making Andhra Pradesh free from fire hazards. She emphasised that such programmes are conducted to raise public awareness about handling unforeseen fire incidents.

Fire Service Week is observed nationwide from April 14 to 20, commemorating the massive fire accident at Mumbai Port on April 14, 1944, which claimed the lives of 66 fire personnel and injured 87 others. Throughout the week, fire personnel conduct various programmes on fire safety, with the key message of building a fire-safe India.

Minister Anitha praised the invaluable services of fire personnel, stating that they risk their lives to save people and their properties during fire accidents. During the Vijayawada floods, fire personnel cleaned 2,000 homes and roads using 150 fire engines.

Since the coalition government came to power, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for modernising the Fire department. Advanced vehicles have been purchased to prevent fire accidents in malls and high-rise areas, including three vehicles from Japan: a Rs 10 crore advanced turntable van for Vijayawada, a Rs 20 crore vehicle for Visakhapatnam, and one for Tirupati. These vehicles can provide services up to a height of 55 metres. Additionally, 190 new vehicles have been procured for the fire department.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao remarked that people often panic during fire accidents.

He commended the fire personnel for demonstrating how to control a gas fire without panicking, particularly through a well-executed demo.

The event was attended by Director of Fire Services Murali Mohan, Additional Directors G Srinivasulu and T Uday Kumar, Regional Fire Officer E Swami,

and others.