Focus on Polavaram, R&R works: CM YS Jagan to officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials of the Irrigation department to speed up all project works, including Polavaram on a priority basis.

The officials explained the progress of works of lower cofferdam and ECRF dam of Polavaram project to the Chief Minister. They said all designs of the downstream cofferdam have been received and work would be completed by July 31.

The Chief Minister said the designs of the ECRF dam will also be finalised soon and directed the officials to focus on R&R works. The officials informed the Chief Minister that families were being shifted on priority basis and would be over by August. They said they have already shifted 7,962 of the total 20,946 families, who were first prioritised, and 3,228 families have applied for OTS and the remaining 9,756 are to be moved.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to notify Sangam Barrage as Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage. The officials said the works of Nellore Barrage and Sangam Barrage were almost complete and they would be ready for inauguration by May 15. The Chief Minister said the works of Owk tunnel-2 should be completed by August.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that excavation works of tunnel two were being done at 400 meters per month at Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project and added that it will be increased to 500 meters per month. The Chief Minister asked them for supply of water from September through tunnel -1. The officials said the works on both the tunnels will be completed by 2023 and added that the works of inter linking of Vamsadhara-Nagavali are in full swing.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to invite tenders to supply water to Udayagiri and Badvel areas under Veligonda project. He instructed the officials to prepare plans to lift water at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara River for pumping into Hiramandalam Reservoir.

He directed the officials to take necessary measures to start works of Neradi Barrage on Vamsadhara River very soon and said the project will benefit both Andhra Pradesh and Orissa and added that Orissa can use half of storage water.

He instructed the officials to complete the works of Thotapalli Project very soon and expedite the works under Gajapatinagar Branch Canal. In regard to Taraka Rama Tirtha Sagar project, the officials informed the Chief Minister that works related to the reservoir were almost completed and that of tunnels and other minor works are in progress. The Chief Minister asked the officials to invite tenders for remaining works and settle R&R package in Saripalli village.

He directed the officials to focus on land acquisition and other issues related to Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi Project and extend the main canal till Srikakulam.