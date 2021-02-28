Footfalls on the rise in AP primary schools

Vijayawada: Following health protocols and reduction of corona cases in Andhra Pradesh has given confidence to the parents who are now willing to send their wards to schools. This change in the parents' thinking has resulted in steep increase in school attendance.

According to officials, what started with 20 per cent to 30 per cent attendance has now gone up to 70 per cent. Even students in primary schools have started coming to school since February 1.

Some districts like East Godavari and Chittoor have 80 per cent to 90 per cent attendance and others like Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool reported 70 to 80 percent attendance, Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu told The Hans India.

"Primary schools run by the government registered 70 per cent attendance on an average. The schools are taking precautionary measures to check infection," said China Veerabhadrudu.

"The parents are willing to send their children to the schools as they don't want to waste one full academic year due to the corona pandemic. Children and teachers must wear masks and physical distance should be maintained in the classrooms.

Classes are run on alternate days for schools with more than 100 students on roll," he said.

On the first day, students of first class will attend school. The next day, class three and five attend the school.

The next day children studying the second and fourth classes will attend the school. This rule is applicable to schools with strength of more than 100 children. Schools which have strength of below 100 students from class one to five can attend school daily.

He said the government has sanctioned Rs 2,000 grant for each school to buy sanitisers and other needs. The parents are taking care of masks of their children and are visiting the schools to personally see the safety protocols are followed at the school.

"Another incentive for parents to send their children to schools is the money they get under the Amma Vodi scheme as well as free distribution of uniform, shoes and textbooks," said Municipal Teachers' Federations president A Ramakrishna.

In East Godavari, the attendance in primary schools is 90 per cent, said District Educational Officer S Abraham. He said the schools are following corona guidelines which creates confidence among parents to send their children to schools.

Drastic decline of corona cases in the State is also another factor that allays fears of getting infected with corona.

Sk Imam Basha, Head Master of MK Baig Elementary School in Ajit Singh Nagar, said enrolment increased drastically this year in the school as many parents are willing to admit their children in Government schools.