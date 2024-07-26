Live
- Free bus travel for women very soon
Transport minister says guidelines will be framed after studying the implementation of scheme by Karnataka and Telangana states
Guntur: Minister for transport Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy announced that the state government will implement the free bus travel facility for women on the lines of Karnataka and Telangana very soon.
Responding to a question raised by MLCs Pothula Sunitha and N Mangamma in Legislative Council on Thursday, Ram Prasad Reddy said at present teams of officials are studying how Karnataka and Telangana states are implementing the scheme. After studying the scheme, the government will frame guidelines for implementing the scheme and take steps to implement it.
He criticised that the previous YSRCP government for weaking the APSRTC and added that the APSRTC will get new buses very soon. He further said that the government is in favour of plying electric buses very soon.