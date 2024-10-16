Free gas cylinder scheme to get Cabinet nod today

Vijayawada: The state cabinet on Wednesday is slated to take some key decisions, including launching the welfare scheme of three gas cylinders free of cost for women on October 29 as Deepavali gift, rescheduling of loans in the flood-affected areas, exemption of registration and stamp duty and scrapping of garbage tax.

It will also take other major policy decisions regarding the creation of 20 lakh jobs in five years, attracting investments in 10 different sectors and speed of doing business with job-first concept. The new policies that would be discussed and approved by the cabinet are industrial development, electronics, clean energy, MSME, food processing and private industrial parks.

In view of the irregularities that took place in the appointment of members on temple trust boards like TTD during the previous regime, the government is likely to make changes in the rules and regulations. According to the new proposal, there may be 17 members, including the Chairman of the trust board of which two would be from the Brahmin community. It may also decide on filling 190 posts in 13 new municipalities.

Among other decisions would be to create a welfare and development corporation for Swarnakar (Goldsmiths) and restoration of the website goir.ap.gov.in to post all the GOs in the public domain. The idea is to even upload all those GOs which were manually issued during the YSRCP regime. A special button to view all those GOs, including the secret GOs would be created in the website.

The cabinet is also likely to give its nod for setting up special fast-track courts to deal with cases filed by anti-narcotics task force. Similarly fast-track courts for atrocities on women are also being contemplated.