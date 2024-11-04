Live
- Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Provides Update on His Health After Foot Injury
- YSRCP leaders vow to make Jagan CM again
- Over 500 caught for tipsy driving in Cyberabad limits
- Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers
- Bandi Sanjay resents paddy procurement delay
- Cong holds preparatory meeting for upcoming caste census meet
- Narayana asks officials to ensure prompt implementation of govt programmes
- Caste Census: CM tells officials to constitute ‘dedicated commission’
- 12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
- Experts flag data privacy concerns after IAF, Uber sign pact
Just In
Gajula Mahotsavam celebrated
Highlights
Gajula Mahotsavam was celebrated with fervour at Sri Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.
Vijayawada: Gajula Mahotsavam was celebrated with fervour at Sri Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. The deity was adorned with the colourful bangles and devotees visited in a large number to mark the bangles festival. Gajula Mahotsavam is observed every year during the Karthika Masam.
Durga temple EO KS Ramarao supervised the arrangements. Devotees seek the blessings of the goddess in Karthikamahotsavam and offer special puja.
The temple administration will organise events like Akasa Deepam, Sahasra Lingarchana, Deepotsavam, Koti Deepotsavam, Maha Nivedana, Pancha Harati in Karthika Masam up to December 1, 2024.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS