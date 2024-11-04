Gajula Mahotsavam celebrated

Vijayawada: Gajula Mahotsavam was celebrated with fervour at Sri Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. The deity was adorned with the colourful bangles and devotees visited in a large number to mark the bangles festival. Gajula Mahotsavam is observed every year during the Karthika Masam.

Durga temple EO KS Ramarao supervised the arrangements. Devotees seek the blessings of the goddess in Karthikamahotsavam and offer special puja.

The temple administration will organise events like Akasa Deepam, Sahasra Lingarchana, Deepotsavam, Koti Deepotsavam, Maha Nivedana, Pancha Harati in Karthika Masam up to December 1, 2024.