Garden at AP Secretariat revived
Guntur: AP CRDA officials revived the garden in the AP Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday in the backdrop of N Chandrababu Naidu taking charge as the Chief Minister.
They planted saplings and laid the green grass lawn to attract the visitors, planted the flower bearing trees and revived the water fountain in the garden.
The visitors to the Secretariat may sit on the lawns of the garden.
The AP Secretariat building was decorated with lighting. The CRDA cleared the bushes and cleaned the roads in Amaravati.
They installed the streetlights on the Seed Access Roads in Amaravati in the backdrop of Naidu giving top priority for the development of Amaravati Smart City. AP CRDA officials assured that they will solve the problems of the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of state capital Amaravati.