Gender inequality cause of violence against women

Vijayawada (NTR District): 'Gender inequality prevailing in society is the root cause of violence against women from time immemorial.' Various speakers stressed on the point here on Sunday while addressing a meeting organised under the banner 'Taruni Tarangalu' with the theme 'Let's join hands to protect women since it is our social responsibility'.

Taruni Tarangalu general secretary G Jyotsna, secretary G Vani, Anjani Yalamanchili of AVM Creations, K Sridevi of AIDWA, Penmatsa Durga Bhavani of NFIW, Ch Usha Rani of Telugu Mahila, Ratna Lakshmi of Nirmbhaya Kranti Mahila Mandali, Golla Narayana Rao of Andhra Arts Association, Kranti Kumar of AILU, Usha Raj of Bharata Mahila Mandali and others participated.

The speakers pointed out that violence against women is violation of human rights, which would not only affect the person and her family but also affect society and the country. They expressed concern over the growing atrocities against girls and women both at home and outside. There is insecurity among women at workplaces wherever it is. They said that there had been indifference among the politicians and the police personnel about the violence against women by and large.

The meeting unanimously passed some resolutions stating that women will get protection only through equality of gender, discrimination in the school syllabus should be removed, gender equality should be taught right from school and college level, the gender equality should start at home, women should not be considered the property of man, wide awareness should be brought about POCSO Act, the children should be taught good touch and bad touch, if a woman says no it should be considered a definite no, POCSO and Nirbhaya Acts should be implemented in their true spirit, obscene literature and porn websites should be banned, use of alcohol should be controlled and drug usage should be curtailed.