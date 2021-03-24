Germany to help Andhra Pradesh in skill development: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Vijayawada: Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Tuesday said Germany will extend support to Andhra Pradesh in skill development and discussions were held between the state government and a delegation from Germany led by Karin Stoll, Consul General, here.

Addressing the media along with Karin Stoll at the R and B office buildings where the meeting was held, Goutham Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh government is giving top priority for the skill development of the youth to meet the requirements of the state and industry.

Asked about the investment to be made by Germany in Andhra Pradesh, he replied that German companies are ready to invest in the state.

He said the second and third wave of Covid was continuing in Europe hence the European countries were delaying their investments in other countries.

He said the state government has explained the opportunities for the investment in Andhra Pradesh to the visiting Germany delegation and the Germany was keen to invest in the state.

Consul General of Germany, Karin Stoll, said the German delegation held two days of detailed discussions with the ministers and officials of Andhra Pradesh and decided to extend support to the skill development and invest in the state. She said the Germany is studying the prospects for the investment in agriculture sector.

She said the Germany would help Andhra Pradesh in improving the quality of life of people in urban and rural areas and take care, particularly of the development of small farmers, who constitute majority in the state.