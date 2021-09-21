Get rid of rats to increase crop yield: Collector J Nivas

Vijayawada: The farmers should strive to eliminate rat menace in order to increase the yield, said district collector J Nivas while releasing the posters and pamphlets on the elimination of rats at the camp office here on Tuesday.

Joint collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, sub-collector Surya Sai Praveen Chand were also present. The collector said that the rats have been eating away the paddy crop right from seed beds to seed formation. In fact, this is the right time to destroy the rats. Since the rat did not find food, if the poison is mixed with the bait, the rats could be eliminated.

The collector said that the Agriculture department is providing the rat poison 'bromadiolone' with one hundred percent subsidy to the farmers to eliminate rats. The farmers could collect the poison at Rythu Bharosa Kendras. He appealed to the farmers to avail the opportunity.