GGH rape: Notice to Chandrababu Naidu sparks row

Vijayawada: A notice served to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu by the AP Women's Commission following Friday's incident when he had gone to meet a gang-rape victim at old Government General Hospital (GGH) here has sparked a row.

Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma issued notices to TDP president Naidu and another TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao for outraging and insulting her modesty while the main opposition party has slammed her for misusing her office to issue notices when they had gone to the hospital to demand justice for the victim.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed at GGH when Naidu, who is leader of opposition in state Assembly, visited the hospital to meet a mentally challenged woman, who was gang-raped by three employees of the hospital. Vasireddy Padma, who was already at the hospital to meet the victim, had to face an angry protest by TDP supporters, who raised slogans asking her to go back. There was reportedly an argument between Naidu and Padma.

By evening, both Naidu and Bonda Uma were issued notices by Padma under Section 14(1) of AP Women's Commission Act 1998. Both have been directed to appear before the Commission on April 27 to give explanation.Meanwhile, TDP has reacted strongly to the notices. "Will you issue notices demanding justice to the victim," asked Uma. He said the TDP would approach the High Court and other Constitutional institutions against what he called misuse of powers by the chairperson of the commission at the behest of the ruling party. He said they would demand removal of Padma from the post.