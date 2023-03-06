Give equal importance to academics & sports: Sindhu

Vijayawada: Academic excellence is important for career growth but excellence in sports and extracurricular activities are equally important, said badminton star P V Sindhu. Sindhu participated as chief guest for Vitopia-2023, a sports & cultural fest, organised in VIT-AP university campus on Sunday. She distributed prizes to the winners of Vitopia-2023. Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor VIT-AP, Sindhu's father P V Ramana, Dr Jagadish Chandra, Registrar of VIT-AP, attended the programme as the guests of honour.





Sindhu said students must give equal importance to academics & sports as both are important in one's life. Sports make people physically fit which is very important for physical health of the body. She pointed out that in spite of her busy schedule as a badminton player, she has completed MBA. Sindhu lauded the winners of sports events at Vitopia-2023 and said people should put in their best efforts to excel in their careers.





Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor VIT-AP University, said sports play a vital role in the lives of students and they should concentrate on improving their performance in both academics and other extracurricular activities. Vitopia-2023 is a platform for students which will help them enhance their skills. It has brought students from across the country to a common platform to showcase their skills and excel in sports, he said.





Students from 48 universities and colleges came down to VIT-AP University in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, to participate in the sports and cultural festivities. Dr Sudhakar Ilango, convener-Vitopia, Dr Anupama, Deputy Director, Dr Rama Chandra Rao and physical education director have participated in the programme.



