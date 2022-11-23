Goddess blesses on Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Brahmotsavam of Goddess Padmavathi, the deity mounted on the richly decorated pearl palanquin (Muthyapu Pandiri) vahanam taken in a procession on the Mada streets around the temple, on Tuesday.

The Goddess in the attire of Bakasura Samharam (killing a demon) took the celestial ride on the pearl canopy to bless her devotees who gathered in good number all along the processional route, on the third of the Brahmotsavam.

Both the seers of Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis,TTD Board ex-officio member and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, board member Ashok Kumar, JEO Veerabrahmam and others were present.

TTD took the occasion for the release six books brought out by its publication wing. Six spiritual books were released by the dignitaries, including Bhaskar Reddy, Ashok Kumar and JEO Veerabrahmam after which they felicitated the authors in front of the Vahanam.

The books included Ananda Samhita, Ahnikamritam by Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, 'Manavatvam nundi Divyatwam Vaipuku' by Dr Varalakshmi, A Compendium Names in Valmiki Ramayanam by Dr Vemireddi Sulochana Devi, Dasa Sahitya Sowrabhamu-2, a Kannada work of Saint Sri Vyasatheertha translated into Telugu and Sadhvi Sadhana Charite by Deepika Pandurange.

Dasa Sahitya Project special officer Dr Ananda Theerthacharyulu, Annamacharya project direct Dr Vibhishana Sharma, sub-editor Narasimhacharyulu and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based Hindu Dharmartha Samiti organising secretary RR Gopalji has presented five umbrellas to Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati temple on Tuesday. The umbrellas brought from Chennai were presented to temple AEO Prabhakar Reddy in front of temple.