Live
- Unity Mall to come up at Madhurawada with Rs 172 cr
- Economist Shankar Acharya is Chancellor of AP Central varsity
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Clash Over OBC Representation And Women's Reservation Bill
- Flipkart Big Billion Days coming soon: Find Details
- AP State Cabinet approves Bill to implement GPS
- AP Council rejects motions of TDP, PDF MLCs
- Vijayawada: IB delegation visits Bloomingdale school
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days, predicts IMD
- ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition
- KGH gears up to face deadly Nipah virus: Superintendent
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 21 September, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashed.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on 20 September, 2023 have been slashed. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,200 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,220 with a fall of Rs. 100
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 78,000 per kilogram. The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.