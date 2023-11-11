Gold shops in Vijayawada sees a rush ahead of Diwali

Live
VIJAYAWADA: Dhanathrayodashi or Dhanteras is a significant day for gold shops and jewelers. It is believed that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and good fortune for the entire year. As a result, gold jewelry shops in the Vijayawada city are attracting customers with various offers and discounts. The shop owners have also decorated their shops in a grand manner to create a festive atmosphere.
Traders anticipate heavy business on Saturday as Troyodashi will continue till Saturday afternoon. In Vijayawada, it is estimated that 15 to 20 percent of the annual sales in many corporate stores are made on Akshayatritiya and Dhanathrayodashi days. The tradition of performing Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is more prominent in the northern part of the country. This puja is performed for three days.
To attract customers, the shops have announced impressive offers and special concessions, especially for diamond jewelry. This has further increased the excitement and enthusiasm among consumers. Overall, it is a bustling time for gold shops as people are eager to make purchases and celebrate Dhanathrayodashi.