Good response to Disha app in Krishna district, says SP M Ravindranath Babu

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said on Tuesday appealed to all women and students to download Disha app to seek help in case of trouble.

He said the district police are creating awareness on downloading of the app and explaining how it gives protection. The SP said as many as 66,428 women have downloaded the app since its launch. 28,764 women downloaded the app on Monday alone in the district.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to the safety of women and launched the app to help women get police protection within minutes, he emphasised. He said women who are in trouble or facing problems can take the police help through the app.

The women travelling long distance and facing suspicious circumstances of threat can use the app to get the help from police without delay. He said the district police have launched intense campaign to create awareness on the app.The police along with Mahila Mitra volunteers are meeting the college students and women and helping them to download the app. The campaign launched by the police evoked good response in Krishna district, he said.