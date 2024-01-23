Good script sure to reach audience: Dontala

Vijayawada: A three generations theatre artiste Dontala Prakash said that “Drama is a collective art and the director is the captain of the play. As far as my attitude is concerned, I will blindly follow the director for the success of the project.” Prakash was properly guided by talented Gurus throughout his theatre career. Dontala Prakash was born in Chittoor district to Dontala Krishnama Naidu and Padvamatamma in 1951. Right from his childhood, he learned mythological stories and literary fiction stories from his parents.

He was very much influenced by the cultural programmes. Prakash’s father did not object to the attraction towards the cultural programmes but strictly said to attain a degree for livelihood. Prakash completed his post graduation in (Political science) from Sri Venkateswara University.

As a student, he acted in many dramas and won awards for his best talent. Later, he started his profession as lecturer in Gudlavalleru College. During his theatre career, he acted in nearly 100 plays and playlets like Idi Kadha Kadu, Palle Paduchu, Sultanee, Ramarajyam, Nijam Katesindi, Shadow less man, Desam Nee Sarvasvam, Karunichani Devatalu, Sujalam Suphalam, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prakash said I was in full swing in theatre activities till 1998. Due to my professional constraints, I completely stopped participating in dramas till 2014 and since then till now I am active on stage. I worked with directors like Pamarthi Subba Rao, Ch Kabirdas, MS Chowdary and now I am happy to work with the legendary theatre person SK Misro in Kanakapusya Ragam, which will be staged shortly,” said Prakash.

He was nominated as Member, Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, President, AP Aided Junior Colleges Lecturers Association, and Course Writer for Telugu Academy, Dr Ambedkar Open University, Nagarjuna University and Andhra University Correspondence courses. Prakash won the Best teacher award from Andhra Pradesh

Government.