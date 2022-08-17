Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pays tributes to Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary by garlanding his portrait at a programme at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Governor said that Vajpayee was a legendary leader, who led the country on the path of development in every sector and a great Statesman, who is known all over the world. After the Emergency, when the Janata government was formed, he was the Foreign Minister and fostered friendship with both the American block and the Russian block and visited many countries in the world.

He said, "I had the privilege of working under his great leadership since 1972 till his death, as the party president and as a Minister in Odisha in different capacities."

The Governor remembered that despite the big powers of the world banning conducting atomic tests in any country, Vajpayee conducted two tests on May 11, 1998. And again conducted three more atomic tests on May 13 and Vajpayee boldly announced to the world that India had become an atomic power and it had absolutely no desire to attack any country and no country could dare to attack India now.

'When the big powers imposed economic sanctions on India because of the atomic tests, Vajpayee gave a strong response saying that India did not bother for the economic sanctions and that we will build our own country by our own resources,' Harichandan said. 'Vajpayee was a great visionary launched Swarna Chaturbhuj (Golden Quadrilateral) national highway network connecting the four metropolitan cities and other major cities in the country and through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, he wanted every village should have a good road connectivity and safe drinking water facility,' said the Governor. Joint Secretary to Governor PS Surya Prakash and other officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.