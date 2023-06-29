  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Governor S Abdul Nazeer extends Bakrid greetings

Governor S Abdul Nazeer extends Bakrid greetings
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday extended greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Id-Ul-Adha or Bakrid. He said the festival...

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday extended greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Id-Ul-Adha or Bakrid. He said the festival holds immense significance in the Islamic faith, which falls on Thursday. “On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-Ul-Adha), I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh,” said Nazeer in a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

He said Bakrid is celebrated with special prayers and great reverence, which symbolises sacrifice and absolute devotion to the Almighty and compassion for the poor, including emphasising the principle of sharing. The Governor called for the spirit of charity and goodwill towards all to be cherished on this auspicious occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X