Governor S Abdul Nazeer extends Bakrid greetings
Highlights
Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday extended greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Id-Ul-Adha or Bakrid. He said the festival holds immense significance in the Islamic faith, which falls on Thursday. “On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-Ul-Adha), I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh,” said Nazeer in a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.
He said Bakrid is celebrated with special prayers and great reverence, which symbolises sacrifice and absolute devotion to the Almighty and compassion for the poor, including emphasising the principle of sharing. The Governor called for the spirit of charity and goodwill towards all to be cherished on this auspicious occasion.
