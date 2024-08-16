Govt gave administrative sanction for Varikipudisela LIS

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said the state government has given administrative sanction to take up Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme at a cost of Rs 340.26 crore to irrigate 24,900 acres under phase-1 of the scheme in Veldurthi mandal of Palnadu district. He further said that the government has sanctioned Rs 3.807 crore to take up second phase survey work.

He hoisted the national flag at Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Stadium in Narasaraopet on Thursday on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations and received the guard of honour from the NCC cadets and the police.

Speaking on the occasion, he said about 4,677 farmers sold their red chilli stocks valued at Rs 22.12 crore through the E-NAM and steps were being taken to set up another six rytu bazaars in the district.

He said various banks in the district targeted to sanction loans of Rs 13,211 crore to the agriculture sector. So far, the banks have sanctioned Rs 5,602 crore. He said flood water level in the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir touched its full capacity and the irrigation department will supply sufficient water to the crops under the NS right canal ayacut area.

He said six municipalities in the district sanctioned 12,512 TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries, out of which 6,016 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. Tenders were called for the construction of another bridge across the River Krishna at Madipadu of Palnadu district at a cost of Rs 60.54 lakh.