Govt gives top priority to education: MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada (NTR district): Vijayawada Central MLA and Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is developing the education sector in the State by giving utmost priority to it. He claimed that no other CM had implemented such revolutionary schemes in education sector in the State earlier.

The MLA participated in the distribution of ragi malt to the students along with district Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada West MLA V Srinivasa Rao and MLC MD Ruhulla here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vishnu informed that the government's aim is to help poor students in their studies and no student should be left without education. He said that the government has been implementing Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vidya Vasathi and Vidya Kanuka to help the students to study well. The government is providing Jagananna Goru Mudda to 38 lakh students of 44,392 schools across the State, he added.

District Collector S Dilli Rao said that the State government is aiming to make students healthy by providing ragi malt. He said the government is distributing iron and calcium tablets to the students to prevent anaemia. As part of Jagananna Gorumudda, around 15 varieties of nutritious food along with milk, egg and others were provided, he stated. Around 1,25,000 students of 921 ZP, government and aided schools in the district will benefit from ragi malt distribution, he added.

Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sri Sailaja, AP Gouda Corporation Chairman M Sivaramakrishna, Viswabrahmana Corporation chairman T Srikanth, Durga temple Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu, DEO CV Renuka and others were present on the occasion.