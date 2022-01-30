Govt promotes organic farming in big way: Vellampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: The State government is promoting organic farming in a big way, said Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas here on Saturday.

He complimented the HMTV for organising a three-day agri expo at the Siddhartha Hotel Management College.

Vellampalli on Saturday visited the agri expo and went around the stalls arranged at the exhibition. He enquired about the organic seeds, vegetables, fruits and other products and organic farming. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the farmers can get a lot of information about the organic farmers, seeds, generators and farming related issues at the HMTV agri expo. He said the demand for organic products was increasing and people are gaining knowledge on the importance of organic products and health benefits. He has appealed to the farmers to visit the agri expo to update their knowledge. Organic vegetables, fruits, natural food products, millet flakes, organic jaggery, pickles, tribal products, organic rice, pulses and other products were kept on display and for sale at the exhibition.

Sunday is the last day of the exhibition and it will be held from 9 am to 7 pm.