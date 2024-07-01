Greivances Redressal By CM: TDP sets up toll-free number

Vijayawada: The newly elected TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said a toll-free number 7306299999 was arranged for the convenience of public who are planning to attend grievance programme to air their grievances to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media at the party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao said priority will be given as per the order of phone calls to arrange meeting with the Chief Minister and enable them to present their grievances before him.

The party leader said as a large number of people are gathering at the TDP office to explain their problems to the Chief Ministers, both the party leaders were facing problems to control the crowd. In view of the inconvenience caused to the people, as per the directions of the Chief Minister a toll free number was allotted. The new party president said that he will make efforts to see that cases foisted on TDP leaders during the YSRCP regime are lifted. Thanking Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for appointing him as the TDP State president, Palla Srinivasa Rao said that as per the election promise, the Chief Minister will be formally launching the distribution of increased pensions at Penumaka village on Monday (July 1).