Growero Technologies launched in Vijayawada

A new agricultural technology company - GROWERO Technologies Private Limited - with a strong commitment to sustainable farming practices and food security, made its official launch at Hotel Novatel in Vijayawada on Friday

Vijayawada: A new agricultural technology company - GROWERO Technologies Private Limited - with a strong commitment to sustainable farming practices and food security, made its official launch at Hotel Novatel in Vijayawada on Friday. Its channel partners across the State also present on the occasion.

GROWERO Technologies Founder & Director PJ Srikanth said that they aim to revolutionise the way farmers cultivate crops and maximise productivity. We focus on empowering farmers through innovative solutions, with a team of experts in agriculture, data analytics, and technology, he added.

CEO Vemula Suresh, National Sales Head P Bhaskar and Business Head YNV Uma Kumar said that they aim to build the company with core values of technology, cost competitiveness and customer services. Growero has a strategy of crop diversification and seed to harvest solutions to provide assured yield to growers, they added.

