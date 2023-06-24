Live
- Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
- TCS facing headwinds over bribes-for-jobs scandal
Growero Technologies launched in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: A new agricultural technology company - GROWERO Technologies Private Limited - with a strong commitment to sustainable farming practices and food security, made its official launch at Hotel Novatel in Vijayawada on Friday. Its channel partners across the State also present on the occasion.
GROWERO Technologies Founder & Director PJ Srikanth said that they aim to revolutionise the way farmers cultivate crops and maximise productivity. We focus on empowering farmers through innovative solutions, with a team of experts in agriculture, data analytics, and technology, he added.
CEO Vemula Suresh, National Sales Head P Bhaskar and Business Head YNV Uma Kumar said that they aim to build the company with core values of technology, cost competitiveness and customer services. Growero has a strategy of crop diversification and seed to harvest solutions to provide assured yield to growers, they added.