Guntur: Anil Kumar Yadav to start election campaign soon

Guntur : YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Anil Kumar Yadav said he will start election campaign with the coordination of all MLAs in the constituency soon.
He inaugurated the YSRCP MP candidate’s office in Narasaraopet on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said though time is less, he will tour all the villages in the Lok Sabha constituency and conduct election campaigns.
He sought cooperation and support of voters of seven Assembly constituencies. He said he will follow the footsteps of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He expressed confidence that YSRCP will win Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections.
