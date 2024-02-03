Live
Guntur: Awareness drive held on road safety
District collector M Venugopal Reddy inaugurated the eye test and blood donation camp at the deputy transport commissioner’s office here on Friday as part of the 35th National Road Safety Month celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the road accidents can be avoided by creating awareness on road safety among masses and interacted with the bus drivers and said that they will distribute the specs to the needy drivers. He further said that they will conduct awareness programmes till February 19 and added that they will release the posters on January 20 and start an awareness campaign through the vehicles. He said as part of this programme, they are conducting eye tests to bus drivers of schools and colleges to check road accidents. He urged the people to participate in the programmes.
Regional joint transport commissioner Krishnaveni, deputy transport commissioner Sk Kareem, Guntur RTOs Gopal, Prasad and Vijaya Saradhi were present.