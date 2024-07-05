Guntur: B Tech student held, 8 bikes recovered

Guntur: Police arrested a B Tech student N Vidyadhar for bike theft near D-Mart at Kothapet and recovered eight bikes worth Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday. This matter came to light on Thursday. According to police, Vidyadhar is addicted to luxury and bad habits. He had taken loans from call money lenders. To repay his loans, he started lifting the bikes.

He used the old bike keys thrown at Maya Bazar in Guntur city and started the bikes. Later, he lifted the bikes. Based on the complaints, the police registered a case and took up investigation. While the accused Vidyadhar was moving suspiciously at D-Mart at Kothapet on June 6, the police took him into custody. During the questioning he confessed to the crime.