Guntur: B Tech student held, 8 bikes recovered

Live
- Farmers of other States stung by change of power in TG: KCR
- BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
- CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts
- Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget
- Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC
- HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings
- Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand
- Cherlapally rail terminal set to be thrown open to public in Aug
- Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region
- Know Your MLA: Atchanna-A true mass leader
Just In
Highlights
Guntur: Police arrested a B Tech student N Vidyadhar for bike theft near D-Mart at Kothapet and recovered eight bikes worth Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday. This matter came to light on Thursday. According to police, Vidyadhar is addicted to luxury and bad habits. He had taken loans from call money lenders. To repay his loans, he started lifting the bikes.
He used the old bike keys thrown at Maya Bazar in Guntur city and started the bikes. Later, he lifted the bikes. Based on the complaints, the police registered a case and took up investigation. While the accused Vidyadhar was moving suspiciously at D-Mart at Kothapet on June 6, the police took him into custody. During the questioning he confessed to the crime.
