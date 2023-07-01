Guntur: Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri addresses corporators issues

Guntur: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri conducted face-to-face with Corporators to solve their problems here on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, she directed the officials to solve the problems raised by the corporators in the programme as early as possible. She stressed the coordination among the corporators and officials for the development of the city.

The Commissioner informed that corporators may discuss problems in the divisions face-to-face with the GMC Commissioner programme, which will be held every Friday. She further said that the GMC is conducting Spandana programme every Monday and ward secretariats are conducting it everyday evening at all the wards in the GMC to receive the petitions from the people and solve the problems. She said the corporators may send problems in the division through WhatsApp at any time for a solution. She instructed the officials to register the problems raised or petitions submitted by the corporators during the programme relating to the civic issues in the register and solve the problems on a priority basis. She instructed the engineering officials

to prepare the estimations relating to the proposals submitted by the corporators and explained the steps taken by the GMC to develop infrastructure in Guntur city.