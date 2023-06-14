  • Menu
Guntur: CM Jagan diluting education sector, alleges TDP

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu
Guntur: TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy diluted the education sector during the last four years.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he recalled that the latter has abolished the Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme. He said it is not correct for the CM to speak about politics in the presence of school children. He questioned, why the CM should launch new schemes every year and later feel that these schemes are useless.

He recalled that the TDP government introduced technology in education.

