Guntur: Flooding due to illegal sand mining cause heavy loss

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said illegal mining of sand and excavation of mud led to heavy loss due to floods. He criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting the maintenance of dams and barrages.

He visited flood affected Athaluripalem, Vallabhapuram, Munnangi, Pidaparthipalem and Bommavanipalem villages under Kollipara mandal and interacted with farmers cultivating banana, turmeric, and raising lime gardens.

Speaking on the occasion, he enquired about loss due to crop damages. He interacted with agriculture, drainage and irrigation department officials and inquired about crop loss.

He directed the officials to take steps for crop insurance and input subsidy to the farmers.

Former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad said agriculture crops in Annavarapulanka and Kothuru villages were inundated.

Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Sinha, former chairman of Duggirala Agriculture Market Yard Vanga Sambi Reddy were present.