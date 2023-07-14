Guntur: Government to compensate farmers for loss due to spurious seeds

Guntur : Revenue Minister and district in-charge Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao directed the district administration to take stern action against the traders, who sell spurious seeds and cheat the farmers. He addressed the district review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday and reviewed agriculture, education, health, horticulture, irrigation, housing, APMIC and lands resurvey. Addressing the officials, Chief Whip in State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu instructed the officials to submit a report on the compensation to be paid to the farmers, who incurred loss after using spurious seeds.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao demanded the officials to conduct inspections to check fake seeds and requested to speed up Guntur channel extension works. He urged the government to appoint non-teaching staff in ZP schools according to student strength.

Later addressing the media, Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said due to the sale of spurious seeds, some farmers are incurring losses and noted that there is a need to check the sale of spurious seeds. He instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to check the sale of spurious seeds.

Referring to ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme, Minister Dharmana said so far 50% of the village and ward secretariat officials met people and distributed all the necessary certificates. He assured that the government will take up Guntur channel extension works very soon. He said the government had distributed the house sites to 30 lakh houseless poor and added that under the family doctor system, the doctors are visiting the village and rendering medical services.