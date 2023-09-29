Guntur: Gurram Jashuva remembered

Guntur : Zilla Parishad chairperson Heny Christina, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao, and state libraries chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao paid tributes to the statue of veteran poet and writer Gurram Jashuva at Nagarampalem here on Thursday on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Heny Christina and Manohar Naidu recalled how Jashuva fought against untouchability through his writings.